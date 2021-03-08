Webscale announced the closing of $26 million in growth capital financing from investors and Silicon Valley Bank. Webscale is a cloud automation, management and hosting provider focused exclusively on ecommerce. The Series C round was led by BGV, STCAP Ventures and Mohr Davidow Ventures, with participation from Grotech Ventures.

108% growth in 2020

Amid COVID-19 restrictions and life-altering consumer habits, Webscale grew 108% in 2020, powering thousands of storefronts, particularly those leveraging newer trends with headless and progressive web app (PWA) architectures. This growth is expected to continue as merchants demand more flexibility, scale and security, coupled with fast, simple deployments, for seamless user experiences.

Sonal Puri, CEO, Webscale, said,

“Webscale is designed around the needs of our customers, delivering the best of cloud computing, commerce technologies and scalable automated infrastructure. Retailers are more conscious than ever about the security of their online transactions, while delivering a flawless shopping experience from store to device. With this funding, Webscale is perfectly positioned to take advantage of these industry shifts, and help ecommerce businesses thrive and adapt to the new normal.”

A multi-cloud SaaS solution, designed around DevSecOps best practices, Webscale is helping merchants of all sizes compete on a level playing field with the likes of Amazon, without the massive investment into people and technology. The Webscale SaaS platform leverages automation and DevOps protocols to simplify the deployment, management and maintenance of infrastructure.

See more Cloud Computing News