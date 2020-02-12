Webscale announced that it has won the 2020 Cloud Awards in two categories: “Best Cloud Hosting Provider” and “Most Promising Startup”

Webscale was recognized for its cloud hosting platform, business momentum, and the volume of positive feedback received from its customers. The only cloud hosting solution that is both cloud and platform agnostic, Webscale’s “Any Platform” Commerce Cloud addresses the availability, performance, security, visibility, and control needs of any web application, regardless of platform. Webscale’s deployments include Magento, WordPress, Drupal, and many custom applications, across cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure.

Dedication and commitment to excellence

Sonal Puri, CEO of Webscale said,

“These awards are a testament to our position in the market and the importance of our platform and services for e-commerce businesses. We’re revolutionizing the way merchants leverage the cloud to deliver outstanding digital experiences to shoppers around the world, enabling them to effectively compete with the likes of Amazon and Walmart in terms of their backend infrastructure, without having to incur millions of dollars in costs.”

James Williams, Head of Operations said,