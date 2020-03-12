Western Digital appointed David Goeckeler as chief executive officer and a member of the Western Digital Board of Directors. David Goeckeler replaced Steve Milligan, who previously announced his intended retirement. Previously, Goeckeler served as the executive vice president and general manager of Cisco’s $34 billion Networking and Security Business.

“With experience as a software engineer as well as running large semiconductor development projects, his breadth of technology expertise, business acumen and history of building and operating world-class organizations make him the right person to lead Western Digital in a world increasingly driven by applications and data,”

said Matthew Massengill, chairman of the board.

After 19 years of experience at Cisco

He had worked for 19 years at Cisco. He leads a global team of more than 25,000 engineers and oversees Cisco’s networking and security strategy and market acceleration. Prior to this role, Goeckeler was the leader of Cisco’s Security Business.

Mr. Goeckeler talked about his new position, saying,

“The industry is facing an exciting inflection point where customers of every size, vertical and geography are deploying business infrastructure that is software-driven, enabled by data and powered by the cloud. This megatrend has only just now reached an initial stage of adoption and will drive a massive wave of new opportunity. Over the last decade, Western Digital has built a highly-regarded platform that helps customers derive real value from their data. I look forward to working together with the outstanding leadership team and innovating alongside the talented Western Digital employees around the world.”

Mr. Milligan will serve in an advisory role until September 2020.