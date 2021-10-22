Managed communications service provider, Windstream Enterprise announced a new partnership with VMware to bring Secure Access Service Edge to users faster. The new solution is designed to deliver an optimal and secure application experience for remote access users by combining Windstream Enterprise’s Cloud Core network with VMware SASE Points of Presence.

Windstream Enterprise Cloud Core and VMware SASE

With the new partnership, Windstream will be able to deliver an SD-WAN with the best possible performance on the company’s own cloud solutions, including Unified Communications as a Service, OfficeSuite UC, and managed security in addition to native MPLS integrations. The new solution aims to support the organizations’ need for immediate and uninterrupted access to critical networks and cloud-based resources for their distributed remote workforce. The new solution allows users to benefit from:

Advanced SASE solution that enables hybrid SD-WAN and MPLS networks

Maximum control over the quality and experience provided by the application since the applications never leave the Cloud Core network

Unparalleled visibility, personalization, and control via Windstream Enterprise’s award-winning WE Connect portal

Centralized and consistent security policies for all remote workers, regardless of location or device

Mike Frane, vice president of product management at Windstream Enterprise said,

“The integration of the Cloud Core and VMware SASE makes it easier for customers to transition from outdated legacy networks to the next era of networking and security. This partnership gives us the ability to quickly expand our feature set as VMware develops additional innovative cloud-delivered features and functionality.”

