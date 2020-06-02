Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company appointed Thierry Delaporte as the Chief Executive Officer and managing director of the company. Prior to this, Delaporte was the Chief Operating Officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its Group Executive Board.

Leadership experience

He held several leadership roles including that of Chief Executive Officer of the Global Financial Services Strategic Business Unit, and head of all global service lines during his 25-year career with Capgemini Group.

Thierry Delaporte talked about his appointment saying,

“I am deeply honored to be invited to lead Wipro, an extraordinary company and an exemplary corporate citizen with a deep technology heritage built on a strong foundation of values. I look forward to working closely with Rishad, the Board, senior leadership and the hugely talented employees of Wipro to turn a new chapter of growth and build a better tomorrow for all our stakeholders.”

Delaporte will be based in Paris and report to Chairman Rishad Premji.

Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited, said,