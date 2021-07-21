Wipro announced Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and its commitment to invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions, and partnerships over the next three years. The full portfolio of Wipro’s cloud-related capabilities, offerings, and talent to better orchestrate the cloud journey for clients is now unified under Wipro FullStride Cloud Services.

Accelerating cloud journey for customers

Over the last year, Wipro has announced significant cloud-related wins with Telefónica Germany / O2, Verifone, and E. ON in addition to METRO AG, one of the largest deals in Wipro’s history.

Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Wipro Limited, said,

“Today, cloud adoption is at the core of any IT transformation initiative, and our clients have been turning to Wipro for help with this. With our $1 billion investment in cloud capabilities and the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, we are in a far stronger position to simplify, orchestrate and accelerate the cloud journey for our clients.”

Wipro FullStride Cloud Services will improve customers’ business agility, embed resilience, and significantly optimize their technology investments in favor of change and innovation by working with them.

“With the introduction of the Chief Growth Officer, we are renewing our focus on our global partnership ecosystem, amplifying and simplifying how we go to market together to orchestrate cloud transformation for our clients. We will announce a new leader for this group very soon,”

said Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer, Wipro Limited.

Wipro FullStride Cloud Services is a collaboration between Wipro’s Chief Growth Office and existing Global Business Lines. It aims to create an integrated and comprehensive cloud transformation capability for customers, partners, and cloud experts.

