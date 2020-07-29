Worldstream appoints Ivo Roomer as the new CEO. Mr. Roomer’s leadership experience includes Eurofiber Group, Leaseweb and Easynet. Mr. Roomer succeeds Worldstream founder Lennert Vollebregt, effective as of September 1st. Mr. Vollebregt will also remain involved as a shareholder and will be serving on the new Advisory Board to be set up. For the past 17 years, Ivo Roomer has worked as a manager and board member in various management positions in various fields. Most recently, Mr. Roomer was responsible for Customer Services within the management team of connectivity provider Eurofiber.
17 years of experience
Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service provider with more than 15,000 dedicated servers, Worldstream also announced that the strategy will be focused on further international expansion. Lennert Vollebregt, CEO of Worldstream said,
“In recent years, we have been able to build a solid personnel base and a corporate culture that radiates positivity, something that is reflected in the highly professional IaaS services and data center infrastructure we deliver to customers globally. We are pleased that Ivo Roomer will be joining us. He is a highly experienced management professional with broad enterprise experience in our industry, but also a real people manager who is capable of preserving our positivity-driven culture and encouraging the entrepreneurial intrinsic motivation of our employees. As a management team, we therefore believe that he is the right person to lead our fast-growing organization and manage the further expansion of Worldstream in the Netherlands and globally in a professional manner.”
