Worldstream appoints Ivo Roomer as the new CEO. Mr. Roomer’s leadership experience includes Eurofiber Group, Leaseweb and Easynet. Mr. Roomer succeeds Worldstream founder Lennert Vollebregt, effective as of September 1st. Mr. Vollebregt will also remain involved as a shareholder and will be serving on the new Advisory Board to be set up. For the past 17 years, Ivo Roomer has worked as a manager and board member in various management positions in various fields. Most recently, Mr. Roomer was responsible for Customer Services within the management team of connectivity provider Eurofiber.

17 years of experience

Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service provider with more than 15,000 dedicated servers, Worldstream also announced that the strategy will be focused on further international expansion. Lennert Vollebregt, CEO of Worldstream said,