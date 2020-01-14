Worldstream is planning to officially launch Worldstream Elastic Network that has been nominated for the ‘Cloud Hosting Provider of the Year’ award category.

Worldstream expects to launch Worldstream Elastic Network which brings full-scale IaaS hosting functionality at edge data center PoP locations before the beginning of Q2 of 2020. Worldstream’s 10Tbps global backbone has been recognized by Dutch magazine Dutch IT-channel Awards for its cloud innovation capabilities. On January 16, the winner of the Cloud Hosting Provider of the Year’ award will launch at the Dutch IT-channel Awards ceremony.

SDN-based network

Worldstream Elastic Network is an SDN-based network built on top of Worldstream’s 10Tbps global backbone. It leverages EVPN (Ethernet Virtual Private Network) and VXLAN (Virtual Extensible LAN) technology. Worldstream-engineered SDN-controller is acting as the global SDN-network’s ‘brain.’

Source: 1