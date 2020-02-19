Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) hosting provider WorldStream announced that it has joined industry association DHPA.

The hosting provider with more than 20,000 dedicated servers under management for a global customer base Worldstream, joined Dutch Hosting Provider Association (DHPA). WorldStream has experienced significant growth after its founding in 2006. The biggest growth recorded since 2016 when the company started offering ‘unmanaged’ dedicated servers with a fixed price for high bandwidth. The total capacity of WorldStream’s largest and newest data center was doubled to 20,000 servers in 2019.

Layered architecture based on intelligent clustering technology

WorldStream also has its own R&D department from which a new anti-DDoS platform has recently emerged with a layered architecture based on intelligent clustering technology, to defend against large DDoS attacks. The company also announced that a proprietary SDN on top of the global WorldStream network backbone under the name of WorldStream Elastic Network will be launched at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Wouter van Zwieten, Planning & Control Director at WorldStream said,