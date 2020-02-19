Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) hosting provider WorldStream announced that it has joined industry association DHPA.
The hosting provider with more than 20,000 dedicated servers under management for a global customer base Worldstream, joined Dutch Hosting Provider Association (DHPA). WorldStream has experienced significant growth after its founding in 2006. The biggest growth recorded since 2016 when the company started offering ‘unmanaged’ dedicated servers with a fixed price for high bandwidth. The total capacity of WorldStream’s largest and newest data center was doubled to 20,000 servers in 2019.
Layered architecture based on intelligent clustering technology
WorldStream also has its own R&D department from which a new anti-DDoS platform has recently emerged with a layered architecture based on intelligent clustering technology, to defend against large DDoS attacks. The company also announced that a proprietary SDN on top of the global WorldStream network backbone under the name of WorldStream Elastic Network will be launched at the end of the first quarter of 2020.
Wouter van Zwieten, Planning & Control Director at WorldStream said,
“In line with the strong growth of WorldStream and the expanding capacity of our global network backbone, we are dedicating more and more resources to supporting agencies involved in the fight against cybercrime. The DHPA Foundation makes an important contribution to curbing cybercrime at a national level and for the hosting industry, for example by developing codes of conduct for its members and sharing knowledge, innovations, and experiences. WorldStream also has knowledge and innovation to contribute to this area and we want to talk about this at the industry level.”
