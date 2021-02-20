The WordPress technology company, WP Engine announced availability in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software and services from independent software vendors. WP Engine combines proprietary technology with a modern tech stack to be the catalyst for world-class digital experiences on WordPress. With AWS, WP Engine allows organizations to quickly build and launch fast, secure digital experiences.

WP Engine WordPress digital experience platform

The duo’s collaboration began in 2015 and spans from the core platform infrastructure to WordPress ecosystem product innovations like Amazon Polly integration, AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency status, and now availability in AWS Marketplace.

The company is offering enterprise-grade, high-resiliency, high-availability solutions on WordPress-optimized AWS architecture. AWS Marketplace will allow customers to benefit from the best uptime protection and risk mitigation with the elimination of single points of failure, all on the WP Engine WordPress digital experience platform. Lisa Box, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise, WP Engine, said,

“We are constantly evaluating the latest cloud technologies to continuously improve the experience for our customers. AWS has been a highly-valued technology provider of ours for years, and our addition to AWS Marketplace allows us to share how our digital experiences maintain high levels of uptime, security, scalability, and performance through a combination of leading technology and human expertise.”

