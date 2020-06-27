Xerris announced that it has reached the second-highest tier in Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner network – AWS Advanced Consulting Partner. AWS is the largest provider of cloud computing services in the world. The accreditation also speaks to Xerris’s track record of successfully migrating digital applications from static hosting environments to a fully managed cloud infrastructure.

Advanced partner accreditation allows Xerris to work more closely with AWS

Xerris played a key role in delivering a world-class last-mile delivery solution for BURNCO Landscape Centres Inc allowing it to accelerate its order delivery and tracking platform. Jonathan McCracken, CTO at Xerris said:

“We are incredibly proud of earning the AWS Advanced Partner status. This accreditation demonstrates our expertise and focus on cloud-native microservices and infrastructure as code on AWS.”

The advanced partner accreditation allows Xerris to work more closely with AWS, ensuring the Calgary-based consulting group continues to develop its expertise and deliver high-quality architecture on the AWS Cloud. Morgan Martel, President of BURNCO Landscape Centres Inc. said: