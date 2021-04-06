Yellowbrick Data announced a preview release of Yellowbrick Manager to give customers unified control of data warehouses across distributed clouds, and the general availability of its new Andromeda optimized instance for customers with data sovereignty or high-performance requirements. Additionally, the company has added more agile data movement capabilities to help customers more easily integrate Yellowbrick with data lakes built on cloud object stores like Amazon S3.

A transformative step

Distributed clouds are an emerging architectural pattern characterized by a mesh of interconnected physical and virtualized infrastructure, forming a best-of-breed, logical cloud managed by a single, unified control plane.

Yellowbrick CEO Neil Carson said,

“Data is becoming more distributed across private data centers, multiple clouds, and the network edge, creating significant data sovereignty and gravity challenges. Yellowbrick led the industry in hybrid cloud innovation. Next, bringing our data warehouse to distributed clouds will be transformative for businesses facing these challenges, especially as use cases like IoT analytics emerge in manufacturing, telecom, and logistics.”

“Yellowbrick has embraced Kubernetes as core, cloud-native architecture so our customers can deploy, manage, and orchestrate data warehouse workloads across distributed clouds,” according to Yellowbrick CTO Mark Cusack.

Types of data warehouse architectures

A data warehouse architecture can be defined as the overall architecture of data communication processing and presentation that exists for end-clients computing within the enterprise. There are three common architectures including basic, with a staging area, and with a staging area and data marts. While a data warehouse typically includes historical transactional data, it can also contain data from other sources. A data warehouse design must be theme-focused, unified, time variance, non-volatility.

Andromeda widens performance lead by 3x

Andromeda raises the bar even higher for price/performance economics in private cloud environments. Yellowbrick queries now run 3x faster on Andromeda than on their first-generation, widening the price/performance lead considerably over legacy and cloud-only options with new AMD 64-core CPUs.

Yellowbrick Manager is a rich web UI that offers a consistent management experience across all data warehouse deployments in distributed clouds. It simplifies loading data, writing and editing SQL, and managing Yellowbrick databases.

