Yugabyte, an open-source distributed SQL database company, announced the general availability of YugabyteDB Voyager; a unified database migration solution. The new migration lifecycle tool helps enterprises overcome migration challenges from legacy and single-cloud databases. With YugabyteDB Voyager, organizations of all sizes can leave behind the limitations of legacy and single-cloud databases, and accelerate their cloud and application modernization initiatives by seamlessly evolving to an end-to-end cloud-native, distributed architecture.

Reduce overall risk

Gartner predicts cloud spending will overtake traditional IT spending by 2025, with more than half (51%) of IT spending in the cloud. The migration to cloud is driving organizations to prioritize application modernization and multi-cloud initiatives, but the complexity of moving underlying data to a modern database has delayed efforts, resulting in productivity loss, increased risk, and higher operational costs.

YugabyteDB Voyager enables enterprises to manage the broader lifecycle of database modernization with a single, flexible cloud-native solution. As a result, organizations can lower their operational costs and reduce overall risk.

Karthik Ranganathan, CTO and co-founder of Yugabyte said,

« Our customers want to accelerate their cloud and application initiatives but database migration is often the biggest barrier preventing them from moving these projects forward. The operational complexity of migrating hundreds of databases from legacy RDBMSs, used for decades, to a modern cloud native distributed SQL database, can be daunting. YugabyteDB Voyager eliminates this hurdle by providing an end-to-end database migration tool that simplifies the move to YugabyteDB by offering identical steps to migrate databases from any source database to YugabyteDB deployed in any environment. This eliminates the need to research multiple tools and retrain the database team. »

By accelerating cloud-native adoption through YugabyteDB Voyager, organizations can lower costs by reducing legacy database spending, increasing data density, and reducing day 2 operational demands. In addition, YugabyteDB Voyager helps reduce overall risk by providing a consistent and proven process to migrate both schema and data from legacy database systems, including Oracle, PostgreSQL and MySQL, and from traditional single-cloud databases, like AWS RDS, Aurora, Google Cloud SQL, and Azure Database for PostgreSQL.