The edge cloud provider Zadara has acquired NeoKarm, a provider of highly flexible multi-cloud hybrid platforms. With this acquisition, Zadara obtains NeoKarm technology including the former Stratoscale software IP, which enables MSPs to offer an on-demand private cloud built and fully-managed by Zadara.

NeoKarm’s CEO and team join Zadara

Simon Grinberg, CEO for NeoKarm and former head of product for Stratoscale, has joined Zadara as the head of product. Key NeoKarm DevOps and engineering personnel will also be added to the Zadara roster to continue the development of the technology and drive new compute-focused innovations.

Nelson Nahum, CEO, Zadara, said,

“We believe MSPs of any size should be able to offer their own competitive on-demand private cloud without the large upfront CapEx investment traditionally required. The NeoKarm technology seamlessly integrates with our storage solution and offers a vastly improved performance for our customers and partners. I am thrilled to welcome the NeoKarm team to Zadara.”

By adding NeoKarm cloud technology, backed by Stratoscale IP to its cloud platform, Zadara enables AWS-compatible APIs, making it easy for users to utilize the same scripts to deploy applications in Zadara clouds. Flexible consumption model, elastic compute down to a single virtual machine, Edge Cloud Anywhere are some of the other features and benefits of Zadara’s cloud services platform.

