Zadara announced the launch of its Federated Edge program, which is a consortium of MSPs, powered by Zadara’s Edge Cloud Services. The program also introduces a new, fully managed, distributed cloud architecture that unlocks new use cases and revenue models made possible by edge computing without requiring investments in hardware, technology, or human capital.

Benefits of becoming a Zadara Federated Edge Operator:

Create new revenue streams with zero CapEx risk: Gain instant global scale without the need to build new data centers, form individual partnerships or deploy to a colocation facility in new regions based on ever-changing customer needs. All global infrastructure is provided and available on-demand via the Federated Edge network powered by Zadara’s Edge Cloud technology. Operators pay only for usage.

Deliver new global products & services: Leverage access to the world’s largest federation of hosting service provider locations to host location-sensitive workloads.

Compete vs. public cloud providers: The Federated Edge Program gives on-demand access to the features needed to compete with the world’s largest public clouds.

Remove data sovereignty barriers: Federated Edge Zones, or points of presence, available in cities across the world ease concerns around data sovereignty and compliance issues.

Zadara’s Federated Edge program allows service providers to provision IT as-a-service business solutions to customers as close as necessary to those customers’ workloads, through a shared revenue model. Joining the Federated Edge requires zero up-front CapEx investment. Nelson Nahum, CEO, Zadara, said,

“We strive to be a true partner to MSPs, not just a technology provider. We understand their unique challenges and have designed the Federated Edge program with their specific needs in mind. We’ve built a network that creates an ideal opportunity for MSPs to move into the next generation of edge workloads and stop missing out on new global opportunities. Our Federated Edge program harnesses the collective power of MSPs, where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.”

