Zadara launched its Federated Edge program, designed to help MSPs win on a global scale. Federated Edge is a consortium of MSPs, powered by Zadara’s Edge Cloud Services, including zCompute and zStorage. Federated Edge introduces a new, fully managed, distributed cloud architecture that unlocks new use cases and revenue models. These models are made possible by edge computing without requiring investments in hardware, technology or human capital.

To support modern Edge-specific workloads

Agility and global coverage are the growing needs in edge computing. The Federated Edge program enables the first-ever public edge cloud composed of hundreds of global MSPs and is designed to support modern Edge-specific workloads.

Dave McCarthy, vice president, cloud and edge infrastructure services, for IDC, said,

“With their Federated Edge, Zadara is providing a lifeline for MSPs looking to boost their points of presence and deploy anywhere in the world the same way that they deploy in their own data centers. Latency requirements, cost considerations, operational resiliency and security/compliance factors all contribute to the need to deploy infrastructure closer to where data is generated and consumed – at the edge of a networks’ reach, away from the centralized cloud.”

Every MSP that becomes a member of the Federated Edge will be able to deploy applications in hundreds of locations worldwide by leveraging other members’ infrastructure, creating new revenue streams and global cross-selling capabilities, without the need to invest in a new data center or other physical facilities. Zadara’s Federated Edge program enables service providers to provision IT ‘as-a-service business solutions to customers as close as necessary to those customers’ workloads, through a shared revenue model.

