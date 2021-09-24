The edge cloud services Zadara announced the partnership with Zenlayer. Zadara’s enterprise-class, consumption-based, fully-managed zStorage is now available in Zenlayer’s North American locations. The two companies plan to expand into emerging markets such as India, China, and South America through this partnership.

Providing backup and disaster recovery solutions

Zenlayer offers on-demand connectivity to improve digital experiences for its customers and employees. With the addition of Zadara’s zStorage, Zenlayer can provide backup and disaster recovery solutions on a global scale. The managed storage solutions enable businesses to deploy from on-premises data centers, private colocation facilities, or the cloud with a cost-effective, 100% OpEx model.

Zenlayer’s VP of Partnerships and Alliance, Lawrence Lee, said,

“At Zenlayer, we’re all about improving digital experiences and going above and beyond for our customers to provide WOW service. This commitment to excellence means that we only partner with the best. Zadara is a pioneer in enterprise storage-as-a-service and was the first to offer it – making them a natural choice for us. Zadara’s zStorage solution simplifies clouds, increases productivity, and decreases costs for Zenlayer’s customers.”

Zadara’s edge cloud storage offering, zStorage supports any data type protocol in any location with the desired performance. All Zadara solutions feature 24/7/365 live support, proactive system management, periodic non-disruptive hardware upgrades, and a 100%-uptime guarantee.

Nelson Nahum, CEO, and co-founder of Zadara, said,

“At a time when organizations across the globe are shifting and redefining how they do business, simplifying storage and management to ensure greater efficiencies is more critical than ever before. We are excited to partner with Zenlayer and bring our fully managed cloud services to their customers around the globe.”

