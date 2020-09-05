Communications infrastructure provider Zayo Group Holdings announced the appointment of Jesper Aagaard as the company’s new Managing Director of Europe. Aagaard will be responsible for growth in Europe and shaping Zayo’s strategy for the region. He will report directly to Zayo’s CEO.

Former GTT Communications employee

He served as division president of Europe and drove GTT’s successful integration of Interoute Communications during his previous role at GTT Communications. He also held other leadership positions before GTT where he was responsible for operations and sales to enterprises, wholesale, and channel. Jesper Aagaard, Zayo’s Managing Director of Europe said,

“With its deep, dense fiber assets in western Europe and a reputation for innovation, Zayo is able to deliver unique solutions for its customers. I am excited about the opportunity to join Zayo and I look forward to driving continued success for the organization.”

