The three new routes cover Atlanta, Georgia to Dallas, Texas; Denver, Colorado to Salt Lake City, Utah; and Eugene to Reedsport, Oregon. The 822-mile Atlanta to Dallas route connects two of the most important data and colocation markets in the country. Dallas is reported to be the third-largest data center market in North America.

In Atlanta, Zayo will connect in the Douglas County area, also known as Data Hill which has received over $3 billion in investment since 2015. The route connecting these two markets is completely diverse from existing routes and is the shortest, most direct route available. Additionally, the route provides customers with the lowest latency possible and a unique routing option to bolster their network infrastructure.

The 532-mile route connecting Denver to Salt Lake City follows I-70 through Colorado and branches off at U.S. Route 191 towards Salt Lake City, which is the most direct option between the cities today. This unique route also completes the final section of the shortest path and lowest latency route between New York City and San Francisco.

The 88-mile route in Oregon extends from Zayo’s existing Eugene metro network through Florence and Reedsport, providing customers an opportunity to backhaul data coming into the state through cable landing stations back into Zayo’s broader North American network. Brian Lillie, Chief Product and Technology Officer for Zayo said,

“These new routes underscore Zayo’s commitment to expanding our network infrastructure to meet our customers’ evolving demands. Additionally, with the increase in cloud adoption and the rise of the Network(ed) Edge, we are creating new endpoints of significance for enterprises, carriers, and smart cities everywhere. As a result of these trends, Zayo will continue to invest and innovate in high-capacity, low-latency connectivity between these endpoints, ensuring our customers have the optimal bandwidth that takes them anywhere they need to be.”

Zayo has additional high-capacity long-haul routes that are planned for deployment over the next nine months. Three new routes, including Columbus, Ohio to Ashburn, Virginia; Cleveland to Columbus, Ohio; and St. Louis, Missouri, to Indianapolis, Indiana, will be brought online by the end of 2021. Two additional routes, including Columbus, Ohio, to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Umatilla, Oregon, to Reno, Nevada, are scheduled for deployment in the first half of 2022.

