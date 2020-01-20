Zebi, a company founded by Silicon Valley veterans, has launched its blockchain-based cloud platform Zebi Secure Cloud.

Zebi has officially announced its blockchain-based cloud platform. The product uses a blockchain-based data logging and integrity management system, allowing organizations to establish:

Forensically logging events

Advanced monitoring and analytics

Integrated Data encryption as a service

Backup & Recovery

Zebi Secure Cloud not only monitors events leading up to the incident but also permits the analysis of logs during and after a security event. Zebi Secure Cloud uses machine learning for log analysis, and flags suspicious activities in real-time.

Cognitive Insights and Predictive Alerts

Then new product enables real-time alerts using Cognitive Insights and Predictive Alerts, a unique alert system when aided with scheduled and real-time reporting. The system learns and upgrades based on intelligence from various security events.

Zebi CEO, Pruthvi Rao said,

“Zebi Secure cloud is an enterprise product built over the past few months with our research in the blockchain space. We have just completed beta testing with some marquee customers and the product is going into production now. Blockchain as space is nascent but evolving quickly and while there has been regulatory uncertainty in government opportunities, we are seeing certain use cases ramp up. We are very excited and are positive about this billion-dollar opportunity.”

Sudheer Kuppam, co-founder and Chairman of Zebi said,

“We are excited to announce the launch of Zebi Secure Cloud. It is the result of our R&D alongside our valued partners and customers. With Zebi Secure Cloud, enterprises can enhance their business by enabling a forensically monitored approach to secure cloud data and infrastructure, transparently and securely than ever before.”

