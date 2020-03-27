Zen which is one of Nutanix’s largest service provider partners in Europe, has signed a three-year contract with Nutanix to use its enterprise cloud software. With this partnership, Zen Cloud aims to power the Zen Cloud platform and give its customers the agility, economics, and security of a cloud platform.

Working as IAAS and managed service

Zen Cloud can be used both as infrastructure-as-a-service (IAAS) and as a managed service. Zen Cloud gives its customers the opportunity to take as much or as little space on Zen’s platform as they want at any given time. IAAS’ customers will only be charged for what they use. Dom Poloniecki, General Manager, Sales, Western Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa region, Nutanix said,

“As a growing number of private and public sector organizations look to Nutanix to unify their IT operations and bring frictionless application mobility across different cloud environments, we’re thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with Zen.” “We are confident that Zen’s experience in successfully delivering cloud services will help us to meet the demand for Nutanix’s offerings. We welcome Zen to our exceptional group of trusted channel partners, and we look forward to working together to guide customers on their enterprise cloud journeys. Together, we’ll help them reap the rewards of modernizing their data centers and running applications at any scale, on-prem and in the cloud.”

While reducing the barrier for entry, Zen Cloud offers a solution for businesses that simply want to migrate their current infrastructure to the cloud. It also provides an ideal platform for key activity including data center migration and more.

Martin O’Donnell, Managing Director, Zen Business, said,