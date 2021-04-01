Zenlayer released a new set of features for its cloud networking product including traffic engineering in the backbone, BGP, enhanced API functions, and data insights for customers, take Zenlayer’s industry-leading cloud networking service to the next level.

Reducing latency by up to 40%

Zenlayer offers on-demand edge cloud services in over 180 PoPs around the world, with expertise in fast-growing emerging markets like South East Asia, India, South America, and Africa. Companies utilize our global edge cloud platform to instantly improve digital experiences for their users with ultra-low latency and worldwide connectivity on demand.

David Xie, Chief Product Officer at Zenlayer, said,

“Latency and network instability kill the digital experience, which has a direct impact to client’s top line,” said “Our new Cloud Networking products allow customers to turbocharge connectivity, instantly.”

Zenlayer’s industry-leading capability to engineer network traffic combined with its global private backbone decreases network latency by 28% on average, reduces packet loss, and improves network resilience. Also, Zenlayer released API functions for partners to integrate services, systems, and platforms easily.

Additional new features released include BGP and broad-scale data insights. With BGP in place, Zenlayer users can flexibly peer their networks and build virtual private clouds on demand. They can also further customize connectivity between the private network and public clouds. Additionally, users can now access their telemetry data to have end-to-end visibility of their network status, connectivity quality, latency, and resource utilization.

