Zenlayer, a global edge cloud service provider, announced the closing of its $50 million Series C financing today. The round was led by a group including Anatole Investment and Prospect Avenue Capital and included existing investor Volcanics Venture. These investors join F&G Venture, NSFOCUS, and Forebright Capital to bring Zenlayer’s total financing to $90 million since inception.

For enhancing edge cloud technology

Today, Zenlayer can help organizations reach over 85% of the world’s internet population in just 25 milliseconds or less with its edge cloud offerings. By using Zenlayer’s PaaS solutions, organizations can achieve this without deploying any infrastructure.

Zenlayer will allocate the new financing toward enhancing its edge cloud technology and expanding the global network coverage.

Joe Zhu, Zenlayer’s Founder & CEO, said,

“I am excited to announce that we have successfully raised $50 million in Series C. We’ll accelerate the development and adoption of our PaaS solutions, and continue to focus on emerging markets, helping our customers to capture the explosive growth of regions like Southeast Asia and South America. This capital will bring us one step closer to realizing our mission of improving digital experiences for every organization and person, anywhere in the world.”

Zenlayer Highlights include:

– 180+ PoPs, reaching 37 countries across 6 continents

– 1,000+ Peers, 230+ Private Lines, and 20+ Tbps of backbone

– 32 patents filed and granted related to SDN routing algorithm, orchestration, and edge traffic management

– Recognized by the Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) for Best Networking Innovation in 2019

– Accelerates five of the top 10 most popular global mobile games, and three of the top 10 global social media apps

– Over 40% revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2017 – 2020

– No. 229 on The Financial Times list of The Fastest Growing Companies in The Americas 2021

George Yang, Chief Investment Officer, Anatole Investment: “Zenlayer is an edge cloud technologies

