AI-driven cloud management technologies provider, Zesty announced a $35 million Series A funding round led by Next47. Sapphire Ventures and Samsung Next are joined as the new investors with participation from returning investor S-Capital. The latest funding round brings the company’s total funding to $42 million since its founding in 2019.

Zesty’s solution aims to eliminate the tradeoff between cloud performance and cost-efficiency. It also frees engineers from cloud management tasks while guaranteeing stability and performance. Zesty’s disk management and auto-scaling capabilities shrink and expand storage volumes according to application needs.

It also allows users to eliminate the need for overprovisioning, thus reducing storage costs while preventing service degradation and system failure risks. Maxim Melamedov, CEO and co-founder of Zesty, said,

« Our tremendous growth and the demand for an autonomous cloud management solution speaks volumes about the utilization challenges companies face. This funding will allow us to grow our team across all departments, further develop our products, and expand our offering in new strategic markets such as the US. We are excited to not only save companies money, but to help ensure business continuity and make cloud anxieties a thing of the past for DevOps teams everywhere. »

