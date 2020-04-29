According to the announcement, Zoom Video Communications needed additional cloud capacity immediately, to meet rapidly increasing demand for its services, including a sudden spike to 300 million daily meeting participants. Zoom is now enabling millions of simultaneous meeting participants on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.
Second-generation cloud infrastructure
Oracle also announced that Oracle’s second-generation cloud infrastructure will help Zoom scale to continue to deliver flawless service to its customer base, adapt to changing demands, and lead the video communications industry. Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan said,
“We recently experienced the most significant growth our business has ever seen, requiring massive increases in our service capacity. We explored multiple platforms, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure was instrumental in helping us quickly scale our capacity and meet the needs of our new users. We chose Oracle Cloud Infrastructure because of its industry-leading security, outstanding performance, and an unmatched level of support.”
