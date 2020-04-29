According to the announcement, Zoom Video Communications needed additional cloud capacity immediately, to meet rapidly increasing demand for its services, including a sudden spike to 300 million daily meeting participants. Zoom is now enabling millions of simultaneous meeting participants on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Second-generation cloud infrastructure

Oracle also announced that Oracle’s second-generation cloud infrastructure will help Zoom scale to continue to deliver flawless service to its customer base, adapt to changing demands, and lead the video communications industry. Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan said,