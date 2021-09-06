Seagate Technology announced that it has agreed with Zoom to enable the video conferencing company’s customers to use Seagate Lyve Cloud to store meeting recordings.

No API fees

With this agreement, Zoom’s customers can save media files on Seagate’s S3 storage-as-a-service (STaaS) platform when recording their meetings. Seagate’s always-on edge-to-cloud mass-storage Lyve Cloud is designed to overcome common storage challenges like unpredictable costs and the complexity of storing, moving, and activating data at scale.

Velchamy Sankarlingham, president of product and engineering for Zoom, said,

“Our customers expect secure storage and frictionless sharing of their meeting recordings. Given the scale of meetings we enable and the variety of customer needs, we need cloud storage that delivers best-in-class TCO. We are adding Lyve Cloud support because it delivers those benefits.”

The multi-year deal between Seagate and Zoom is for a Silicon Valley cloud location, with other options on the horizon.

“We made cloud economics simple and predictable regardless of the high volume of meetings recorded or the number of times viewed. Lyve Cloud charges no API fees and egress fees, and our always-on storage means Zoom users can view their recordings when they need to,”

said Seagate’s Ravi Naik, executive vice president of storage services and chief information officer.

See more Cloud Computing News