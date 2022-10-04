Zscaler announced it has completed its acquisition of ShiftRight. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The cloud security company, Zscaler announced the completion of its acquisition of ShiftRight, a closed-loop security workflow automation solutions provider. With the acquisition, the company aims to integrate security workflow automation technology into its Zero Trust Exchange Platform. By adding ShiftRight’s security workflow automation, Zscaler will enhance its Cloud Security Platform by simplifying security operations and enabling visibility into the security posture.

Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange

Zscaler is currently integrating ShiftRight’s workflow automation technology into its Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange cloud security platform to automate security management. With the integration, the company aims to reduce incident resolution time with the solutions. The transaction closed in Zscaler’s fiscal fourth quarter ended July 31, 2022. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ShiftRight’s solution uses analytics, telemetry data, and intelligence to automate security incident tracking to establish clear lines of responsibility. It also provides real-time visibility, and foster collaboration amongst teams. ShiftRight’s technology enables:

High-level visibility of issues and detailed views for more granular reports

Improves efficiency by identifying and assigning teams responsible for resolving a security issue and automatically creating tickets

Efficient communication with the various stakeholders to ensure accountability

Close tracking of team progress to resolve issues end-to-end

Jay Chaudhry, CEO, chairman, and founder of Zscaler said,

« I am excited to welcome the ShiftRight team into the Zscaler family. The decision to acquire ShiftRight was the logical next step because we saw the immense benefits of their technology during our pre-existing technology partnership. We will now extend the value of Zscaler’s platform with ShiftRight by simplifying IT and security operations through security workflow automation. The integration of ShiftRight’s technology into Zscaler’s cloud platform will help customers establish clear lines of responsibility and provide real-time visibility for their security posture. »