Edge interconnection and data center services provider, 1623 Farnam and an employee-owned engineering and design firm, Olsson announced a partnership on the commissioning of a $40 million data center expansion project. According to the agreement, Olsson will carry out the multi-level commissioning process to ensure all aspects of new construction are functioning properly and within industry standards.

Five levels

According to the announcement, the first phase of the commissioning process has recently been completed. The commissioning process consists of five levels which include all the way through from planning and design to integrated systems testing.

Level zero begins with the commissioning authority’s involvement in the design stage. Then testing observation at the factory where equipment is assessed before shipping. When the equipment is at the site, it is tested again verified during installation and startup. Then the integrated systems are tested to ensure the system operates holistically as designed and additionally, the commissioning authority develops test scripts and maintains detailed logs to make sure any issues are corrected. Todd Cushing, President, 1623 Farnam, said,

“We are extremely grateful to be working with such a reliable partner on this project. This process is a vital part of our expansion project, and I have complete confidence in the capable team of Olsson designers and engineers. I have worked with Olsson on other projects in the past, which they completed efficiently and effectively, so when it came time to select an engineering firm to assist with the commissioning of our expansion Olsson was the clear choice. The 1623 team can rest assured that all of our equipment is held to the absolute highest quality standards and that all aspects of our expansion project will function as intended at deployment.”

