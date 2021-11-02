AMS-IX announced that the company’s new PoPs in Rotterdam and Naaldwijk are up and running. The new PoPs are connected to the Exchange in Amsterdam. AMS-IX announced its strategy to expand to the Rotterdam-The Hague Metro region three months ago. AMS-IX aims to increase the AMS-IX’s reach by expanding to other data centers in local connectivity hubs.

Rotterdam and Naaldwijk

The expansion will benefit technology companies established in the Rotterdam-The Hague region to benefit from the connectivity provided by AMS-IX. The new PoP in Naaldwijk is situated in Greenhouse Datacenters DC1 and hosts multiple carriers and connectivity providers. The other PoP, Smartdc is located in the Van Nelle factory in Rotterdam and is a regional Internet traffic hub. It contains direct connections to the backbone of the Internet.

AMS-IX stated that connections from new PoPs to AMS-IX Amsterdam can be done immediately. Guido Sip, Chief Commercial Officer of Greenhouse Datacenters said,

“Thanks to the establishment of this AMS-IX PoP in our data center and the direct connection to the AMS-IX, our colocation customers now get a significant expansion of options to further optimize network costs and scalability for their hybrid IT environments regionally and internationally.”

