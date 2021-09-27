Carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider 21Vianet Group‘s Boxing data center in Beijing and Nantong data center in Jiangsu province were awarded the 5A Green Data Centers for their operations. It gets the highest rating of data centers in China at the 2021 Open Data Center Summit hosted by the Open Data Center Committee (ODCC) on September 15, 2021.

Change in leadership team

At the ceremony, its Foshan Data Center was also presented with the “Innovative Data Center for Carbon Emission Reduction” award. Mr. Samuel Shen, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Retail IDC, stated,

“In response to the central government’s long-term carbon goals for 2030 and 2060, we will continue to build a green development framework based on our industry-leading technologies. We remain dedicated to building green data centers and advancing towards our long-term low-carbon emission goals.”

In addition to this launch, 21Vianet Group announced a change in its leadership team. The COO of the company Chunfeng Cai has resigned from his current post and left the company for personal reasons, effective on October 1, 2021.

Samuel Shen, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, added,

“The company and I would like to thank Chunfeng for his contributions over the past few years. We appreciate his dedication to 21Vianet, as his leadership played a pivotal part in the transition to the dual-core strategy in retail and wholesale IDC markets. We wish him nothing but the very best in the future.”

