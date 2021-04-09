Secure, AI-driven networks provider, Juniper Networks announced that a leading carrier-neutral data center service provider in China, 21Vianet has deployed Juniper Networks MX Series Universal Routing Platforms. It uses using segment routing traffic engineering protocols to meet the demands of data traffic and to support the digital transformation needs.

Segment routing traffic engineering protocol

21Vianet currently operates over 50 data centers in more than 20 cities nationwide. The company houses over 51,000 network cabinets offering over 2000G of port capacity and providing over 1000G of dedicated high-speed cloud access. With the upgrade, 21Vianet increased the capacity, scale, and stability of its network. The company also provided the platform for efficiency and automation with the implementation of SR-TE protocols, which allows the company to pass on lower operational costs and management workloads to its customers.

Juniper Networks MX Series Universal Routing Platforms have been deployed as core routers across 21Vianet’s expanded interconnected data center.

The implementation of the EVPN-MPLS/VXLAN protocol was applied to support application mobility, allowing network administrators to easily migrate applications within and between various data centers, allowing for operational efficiency while optimizing network traffic flow.

The application of segment routing protocols has also enabled simplified traffic management across 21Vianet’s multiple network domains, all while fulfilling the demands of increased bandwidth capacity.

Norman Lam, VP & Managing Director, Juniper Networks China, said,

“21Vianet has rapidly established itself among the largest and most influential service providers within the IDC industry in China. We are proud to have helped drive that growth and data center development over the years and are honored to have once again enabled their latest upgrades in support of their accelerated market expansion. We remain committed to our vision of enabling organizations with our experience-first approach toward networking and we are confident that this ever-deepening relationship with 21Vianet can be a continued growth catalyst for the long-term development of the IDC industry across China and beyond.”

See more Data Center News