Hybrid data center solutions provider, 365 Data Centers adds international network provider and developer of unique subsea and terrestrial fiber networks Crosslake Fibre as a customer and service provider at its connectivity rich Buffalo, New York, network-hub data center. The addition of Crosslake’s services offers new and existing 365 customers with connectivity from Buffalo to Toronto and Montreal in Canada, as well as additional network transport options to Chicago, Rochester, Ashburn, and New York in the U.S.
20 different carriers worldwide
365 Data Centers allows customers to choose from more than 20 different carriers to access worldwide networks. Crosslake’s cable system provides backbone internet infrastructure that benefits wholesale carriers, cloud service providers, and enterprises. Bob DeSantis, CEO of 365 Data Centers said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Data Center News
“Crosslake Fibre’s decision to colocate its subsea cable termination from Canada to our Buffalo data center expands 365’s network service offerings to existing customers and allows us to continue to accommodate requests for high-density fiber services. This addition will bring more network traffic into Buffalo, which can then be interconnected to the networks of 365 and the approximately 30 other US and international service providers housed at the data center. Crosslake Fibre’s presence in Buffalo also allows 365 to accommodate higher bandwidth requests at more competitive prices.”
Discussion about this post