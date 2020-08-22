Hybrid data center solutions provider, 365 Data Centers adds international network provider and developer of unique subsea and terrestrial fiber networks Crosslake Fibre as a customer and service provider at its connectivity rich Buffalo, New York, network-hub data center. The addition of Crosslake’s services offers new and existing 365 customers with connectivity from Buffalo to Toronto and Montreal in Canada, as well as additional network transport options to Chicago, Rochester, Ashburn, and New York in the U.S.

20 different carriers worldwide

365 Data Centers allows customers to choose from more than 20 different carriers to access worldwide networks. Crosslake’s cable system provides backbone internet infrastructure that benefits wholesale carriers, cloud service providers, and enterprises. Bob DeSantis, CEO of 365 Data Centers said,