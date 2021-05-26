365 Data Centers, a network-centric colocation and Infrastructure-as-a-Service provider, announced the appointment of Steve Oakie as Chief Revenue Officer of the Company. Steve is responsible for both revenue generation and retention, driving long-term customer and partner relationships and overseeing 365’s marketing efforts.

20 years of experience in leading technology sales

Oakie has 20 years of experience leading technology sales and marketing teams, providing infrastructure-as-a-service solutions to carrier, content, and enterprise customers.

Steve Oakie talked about his new role saying,

“I am honored to continue to work with the 365 team during this tremendous period of growth and expansion. I look forward to leading the 365 Data Centers’ sales, customer retention, and marketing teams to continue to enable customers to accelerate innovation and achieve their business IT solution goals.”

“We are fortunate that Steve Oakie, a very capable professional already within our ranks, has the experience, track record and leadership necessary to step up into this key position. Steve understands and lives our customer-first culture, and we are confident that he will drive the Company’s long-term, sustainable revenue growth,” said Bob DeSantis, CEO of 365 Data Centers.

Prior to joining 365 as Vice President, Sales & Marketing upon 365’s acquisition of Atlantic Metro, Oakie held leadership roles at Atlantic Metro, Reliant Security and Alvanon.

