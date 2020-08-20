365 Data Centers, a provider of hybrid data center solutions in 12 edge markets, announced the addition of Crosslake Fibre as a customer and service provider at its connectivity-rich Buffalo, New York, network-hub data center. Crosslake is an international network provider and developer of unique subsea and terrestrial fiber networks. 365 operates a low latency, nationwide fiber network for enterprise, carrier and content customers.

Extension of network

With the addition of Crosslake’s services, 365 Data Centers offers connectivity from Buffalo to Toronto and Montreal in Canada and network transport options to Chicago, Rochester, Ashburn, and New York in the U.S.

Mike Cunningham, CEO of Crosslake Fibre, said,

“Buffalo is the second-largest city in New York and has a rapidly growing and evolving tech scene. We have extended our network here based on our customers’ demand and the potential the city offers. With 365 Data Centers, we have found the ideal partner and location to offer as an access ramp-on point to our international network. Companies wanting to interconnect with our portfolio of services can now do so with dark fiber, managed spectrum or optical capacity solutions.”

365’s Buffalo data center is located in the city’s telecom hub. Through this facility, customers can choose from more than 20 different carriers to access worldwide networks. According to the announcement, the addition of Crosslake’s cable system provides backbone internet infrastructure that benefits wholesale carriers, cloud service providers and enterprises that run high-performance based platforms.

Bob DeSantis, CEO of 365 Data Centers, said,