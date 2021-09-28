After acquiring Atlantic Metro Communications last year, 365 Data Centers has now finished the integration of Atlantic Metro business. With this integration, 365’s current and future customers can use possible hybrid colocation, network, and cloud infrastructure and services.

Turning to IaaS provider

After acquiring Atlantic Metro Communications, 365 has positioned a critical privately owned, fully hybrid Infrastructure-as-a-Service provider focused on the Eastern U.S. 365 turned to a more competitive IaaS provider from a network-centric colocation operator.

Bob DeSantis, Chief Executive Officer of 365 Data Centers, said,

“With Atlantic Metro fully integrated, 365 Data Centers is the leading network-centric colocation provider in strategic, primarily edge markets in the northeast quadrant of the United States, Tennessee, and Florida. We have expanded our geographic and infrastructure footprint, complemented our existing IaaS offerings, and significantly increased our customer base, revenue, and cash flow – all of which greatly benefit our customers.”

The company now provides private and hybrid virtual solutions directly to all the hyperscale cloud operators across seven cloud regions. For the last years, 365 has acquired and expanded network-centric colocation assets and complementary network and virtual services in edge markets.

