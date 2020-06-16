3W Infra is moving its headquarters to the maincubes AMS01 data center in Amsterdam while deploying a private suite in this data center for its global network backbone and comprehensive server infrastructure. 3W Infra’s HQ, server and network infrastructure was located in another facility in Amsterdam but it was acquired and became part of a global data center conglomerate. According to 3W Infra, the existing facility isn’t able to fully respond to dynamic demands, such as the highest flexibility approach. maincubes is able to provide 3W Infra with the flexibility and scalability options that the company is looking for.

Network backbone upgrade

3W Infra owns and operates a high-volume global backbone with redundant design. the maincubes AMS01 facility will now be used as the main network PoP for 3W Infra’s global backbone and be home to its newly purchased network equipment, that distributes 3W Infra’s new multiple 100G Transit ports across all PoPs in the area. Murat Bayhan, founder and CEO of 3W Infra said,