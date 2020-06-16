3W Infra is moving its headquarters to the maincubes AMS01 data center in Amsterdam while deploying a private suite in this data center for its global network backbone and comprehensive server infrastructure. 3W Infra’s HQ, server and network infrastructure was located in another facility in Amsterdam but it was acquired and became part of a global data center conglomerate. According to 3W Infra, the existing facility isn’t able to fully respond to dynamic demands, such as the highest flexibility approach. maincubes is able to provide 3W Infra with the flexibility and scalability options that the company is looking for.
Network backbone upgrade
3W Infra owns and operates a high-volume global backbone with redundant design. the maincubes AMS01 facility will now be used as the main network PoP for 3W Infra’s global backbone and be home to its newly purchased network equipment, that distributes 3W Infra’s new multiple 100G Transit ports across all PoPs in the area. Murat Bayhan, founder and CEO of 3W Infra said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Data Center News
“maincubes AMS01 in Amsterdam Schiphol-Rijk will now become our flagship data center, providing us with the highest colocation service flexibility we could wish for. The fact that maincubes is privately owned and probably the only true independent and European data center operator left in the Amsterdam area works to their advantage. That’s my opinion. They are willing to adapt to the dynamic and unpredictable client needs to which we must respond as an IaaS hosting company. They are perfectly able to meet 3W Infra’s flexibility and scalability requirements, also quickly, allowing us to rapidly deploy highly customized IaaS hosting setups. maincubes acts as a strategic business partner for us, so to say.”
Discussion about this post