Networked computers and storages are some of the main elements that businesses or other organizations use to organize, process, store and disseminate large amounts of data in a data center. A data center offers businesses superior infrastructure, risk management, redundancy, bandwidth, security, cost efficiency, scalability and more. There are over 7,500 data centers worldwide and data center construction grew 21% per year through 2018. Over 2,600 of these data centers are in the top 20 global cities alone, according to the Recap Data Center Report.

Cloud adoption rises

According to the report of IDC, the total number of data centers would peak at 8.6 million in 2017. The number would decline as more and more companies will move data center operations from on-premise facilities to mega data centers run by service providers. Cisco estimated that 75 percent of data center work would be run in the cloud by 2018. Most organizations have started to use service provider data centers for dedicated and shared cloud offerings. The cloud-managed service market is expected to double by 2021.

While cloud adoption rises, in Canada, data sovereignty laws are raising questions about how much US delivered AWS and Microsoft data will be moved to the Canadian cloud. Data center users that are spreading out across locations are bringing data closer for increased reliability and speed, flexibility. While climate change is shaping data center legislation and technology, it drives effective energy efficiency solutions including refrigerant-based cooling systems, data center microgrids.