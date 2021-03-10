A fire early Wednesday morning destroyed one of OVH’s Strasbourg data centers and part of a second one, the French cloud provider’s CEO, Octave Klaba, wrote in a tweet. Services are severely disrupted. Most of its 27 data centers are in Europe, with some in North America and the Asia Pacific.

Disaster Recovery Plan needs to be activated

An incident report posted at 11:42 PM UTC on 9 March and updated at 03:53 AM on 10 March. OVH also published a message on its status page:

“We are currently facing a major incident in our DataCenter of Strasbourg with a fire declared in the building SBG2. Firefighters were immediately on the scene but could not control the fire in SBG2. The whole site has been isolated, which impacts all our services on SBG1, SBG2, SBG3 and SBG4. If your production is in Strasbourg, we recommend to activate your Disaster Recovery Plan. All our teams are fully mobilized along with the firefighters. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.”

