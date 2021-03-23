New UK data center and colocation provider, SilverEdge DC, launched its first center in Swindon. SilverEdge is in the process of building a data center portfolio in strategic edge locations around major UK business hubs. The company has been founded by an established family office with a substantial property holding who has put together a leadership team with over 40 years of experience in data centers.

Greg McCulloch became the managing director

Greg McCulloch has been appointed as Managing Director, having previously served as Chief Operating Officer of DigiPlex and as the Chief Executive Officer of Aegis Data. Swindon is a favorable location in the M4 corridor, which is close to London and home to a large number of tech companies. The new company will utilize the excess supply in power in edge towns, which is comparably higher to more urban locations. This allows SilverEdge to offer more competitive prices to its clients whilst maintaining the highest levels of efficiency and security. It will also have the added benefit of creating jobs and supporting the infrastructure in emerging areas.

Greg McCulloch, Managing Director of SilverEdge DC, said,

“Data centers are absolutely integral to the UK’s infrastructure and SilverEdge DC has ambitious plans to become a significant player in the market over the coming years. This is the start of strategic investment for us in edge sites up and down the country. We will be targeting locations on the outskirts of major centers across the UK which will allow us to offer a high calibre, secure offering at competitive prices. We are extremely pleased that our Swindon site is operational and look forward to bringing other centers online in the coming months.”

The first data center in Swindon provides 37,000 sq ft of space with the availability of 7.5 MVA of power. SilverEdge offers carrier-neutral connectivity via Tier 1 and Tier 2 networks and the platform is scalable and resilient.

