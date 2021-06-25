Cyber protection company Acronis completed its new Acronis Cloud Data Center in Mumbai with local partners. Acronis Cloud Data Center in Mumbai is one of the 111 new data centers being deployed by the company globally. With the new data center in India, local service providers can store business-critical data for their clients within the country.

Access to a full range of cyber protection solutions

Managed service providers (MSPs) will also benefit from the full range of managed cloud solutions and cyber protection solutions available via the Acronis Cyber Cloud platform. It offers service providers access to a full range of cyber protection solutions. With these solutions, service providers can deliver faster access, constant data availability, and data sovereignty to their clients, while building new services.

Rustom Hiramaneck, Acronis General Manager in South Asia, said,

“Having a local Acronis Cloud Data Center was extremely important to our partners in India – and we are proud to collaborate with companies that remain focused on delivering data security and business continuity solutions to their clients. With one less thing to worry about, they now know their clients’ data is locally backed by a global partner who is on standby 24×7 – ready to resolve any issues.”

Geographic redundancy, control for local partners, and a local disaster recovery site are the common initiative of Acronis Cloud Data Centers.

“With more businesses moving to the cloud, the demand for local data centers in India has shot up in recent years. Cyber protection is critical nowadays, and Acronis is by far the leading expert in this area. It was a no-brainer for us to leverage this opportunity – it will be a win-win situation for both our partners and end customers, given the overwhelming interest in cloud,” according to Bhavesh Mehta, Compuage Director & COO.

