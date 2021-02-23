Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, and EdgeConneX, announced the establishment of a 50:50 joint venture. The JV will develop and operate data centers throughout India, leveraging the two partners complementary expertise and capabilities. To address the rapidly growing need for high-quality and reliable IT infrastructure both organizations are committed to investing significant capital into the joint venture over the next decade to build out India’s leading green data center platform.

AdaniConneX will also develop a portfolio of Edge data centers strategically located throughout India that will support the need for more proximate capacity. These Edge sites are designed and planned to easily scale with demand and become full-scale data center campuses largely be powered by renewable energy.

“In Adani, we have the ideal partner in India. They possess the necessary capabilities and unique expertise in India required to build out critical digital infrastructure that can best support our customers across the entire country. We look forward to investing in the digital economy of India and meeting our customers’ needs throughout the region in collaboration with Adani.”

The partnership will leverage Adani’s expertise in full-stack energy management, renewable power and real estate development, as well as its experience in building and managing large infrastructure projects throughout India. The AdaniConneX JV will focus on building a network of hyperscale data centers in India, starting with the Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Vizag and Hyderabad markets.

