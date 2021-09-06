Africa’s leading carrier-neutral co-location data center provider, Africa Data Centres, has announced plans to build large hyper-scale data centers in Africa, including the North African countries of Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt. With $500m investment includes 10 interconnected, cloud- and carrier-neutral data centers.

10 hyper-scale data centers, in 10 countries

Africa Data Centres’ project involves building 10 hyper-scale data centers, in 10 countries, over the next two years, at a cost of more than US$500m. The project is funded through new equity and facilities from leading development finance institutions and multilateral organizations. The expansion will more than double Africa Data Centres’ already significant footprint on the continent. Stephane Duproz, CEO of Africa Data Centres said,

“We have already begun to acquire land in these countries and plan to roll out very quickly to meet the needs of our existing and new customers. This is just the beginning for us. Examining Africa’s growth trajectory has allowed us to make investment decisions on new locations and confidently commit to expanding selected existing locations, resulting in the largest investment of its kind in history.”

See more Data Center News