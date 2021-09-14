The global market for data center accelerators is estimated to reach $66.4 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.6% for 2021-2026. The market’s growth for data center accelerators is closely related to the increasing emphasis on parallel computing in AI data centers.

Hyperscale data centers prefer AI deployment

The rise in demand for AI in high-performance computing (HPC) data centers and cloud services, the increasing number of companies offering machine learning (ML), an increase in demand for consumer-driven data, and increasing demand for enhancement of application performance are the factors that push the global market for data center accelerators.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, among other industries, especially the manufacturing sector, are expected to deploy AI, IoT, and blockchain technologies to scale up smart manufacturing processes. With these technologies, companies benefit from many advantages, including cost reduction, increased process efficiency, and significant reduction of human contact. For this reason, the increased adoption of AI amidst the pandemic is expected to drive the market for data center accelerators for certain industries.

North American market by 2026

Geographically, the North American market for data center accelerators should grow from $6.4 billion in 2021 to $30.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 37.0% for 2021-2026. The Asia-Pacific market for data center accelerators is estimated to increase from $2.3 billion in 2021 to $12.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 39.4%.

The report also includes details of different processers and their mode of function, analysis of the current market trends and forecast, and discussion of regulatory elements affecting the future marketplace.

See more Data Center News