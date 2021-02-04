Carrier-neutral data center services provider from Southeast Asia, AIMS Groups announced that the company is optimistic about the growth of the data center industry in 2021. The company pinpoints multiple opportunities fueled by increasing demands for data and cloud services to be able to support the digital transformation and business sustainability in Malaysia and the region.

The fast-growing base of tech-savvy consumers

Positioned as one of the fastest-growing regions, Southeast Asia offers ease of access, a lower cost of entry, and a fast-growing base of tech-savvy consumers to drive storage needs. The company also announced that it will also continue to bolster and expand its regional and local data center presence with its interlinked data centers across the region. The company’s latest expansion into Thailand with a carrier-neutral data center affords the same highly diverse ecosystem.

