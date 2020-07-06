AIMS starts the construction of the Tier III flagship data center in Cyberjaya. The new AIMS @ Cyberjaya facility will serve as AIMS’ flagship data center facility, in addition to Menara AIMS that is located in Kuala Lumpur.

Opening Malaysia up to more connections

AIMS @ Cyberjaya is a Tier III-certified facility that supports hyperscalers, safeguards mission-critical data and affords the same vast interconnectivity synonymous with the AIMS name.

AIMS chief executive officer, Chiew Kok Hin said,

“AIMS @ Cyberjaya will enhance the already symbiotic ecosystem that AIMS is known for. The new facility will open Malaysia up to more connections and the prospect of establishing itself as a regional data center hub given its strategic location in Southeast Asia with domestic and international connectivity, ease of access and relatively lower cost of entry.”

After completed, AIMS @ Cyberjaya will serve with a space of 240,000 square feet, on top of a power capacity that is scalable up to 50MW. The facility will be able to cater to hyper-scalers and enterprises with high processing and stringent security requirements.