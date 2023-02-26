Asia-Pacific & Japan hyperscale data center specialist, AirTrunk, has commenced expansion of its AirTrunk TOK2 (TOK2) data center in West Tokyo, breaking ground on the second phase following a special jichinsai, or groundbreaking ceremony.

Scalable to 50 MW

The expansion comes three months after construction commenced on site in November 2022. The new phase will be scalable to approximately 50 megawatts (MW) of capacity and be custom-built to meet the needs of the cloud.

Special guests who attended at the groundbreaking ceremony included AirTrunk Head of Japan, Norihiro Matsushita, and senior executives from Daiwa House, Nihon Sekkei, and Obayashi who are working with AirTrunk on the development.

The groundbreaking showcases AirTrunk’s trademark ability to deploy large capacity at unprecedented speed and scale to support the rapid growth of its large cloud customers.

The 110 MW TOK2 facility, along with the East Tokyo TOK1, offers over 410 MW capacity and provides location diversity for AirTrunk’s hyperscale customers in the Tokyo region.