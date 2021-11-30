Hyper-scale data center specialist, AirTrunk introduced the company’s first data center in Japan, named AirTrunk TOK1. The facility is scalable to more than 300 MW, which makes it Japan’s largest campus when fully built. The facility is the sixth in operation, joining the company’s portfolio that includes SYD1, SYD2 and MEL1 in Australia, SGP1 in Singapore and HKG1 in Hong Kong.

Scalable to over 300 MW

AirTrunk first Japan data center is located in Inzai Chiba Prefecture and will provide a major cloud availability zone in the Tokyo region. The first phase offers over 60 MW of capacity for its customers. The facility spans a 13.25-hectares field. The facility is also ready to scale to include seven buildings that will provide over 300 MW of total capacity, powered by dedicated onsite 66kV substations.

AirTrunk also announced that a new utility sub-station will provide AirTrunk with strategic access to utility power in the region. TOK1 is designed with a PUE of 1.15, which makes it the most efficient facility in Japan. The facility also has a solar-ready roof, equipped to add 4000sqm of solar panels able to generate nearly 1 million kWh of power annually. Robin Khuda, Founder and CEO of AirTrunk said,

« The opening of TOK1 in the Tokyo region marks a major milestone for AirTrunk as we bring our market-leading speed, scale, efficiency, and reliability to Japan, supporting the country’s digital transformation. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be bringing online a hyperscale data centre of this size. Large technology companies, as well as enterprise looking to migrate from on-premise to the cloud, can now leverage the scale, security, connectivity and efficiencies of this world-class facility. Today is a momentous occasion for the AirTrunk team, and our partners, that has been more than four years in the making as we secured an exemplary site, multiple anchor tenants, strong local partnerships and, importantly, high voltage power to the site. TOK1, which was built in record time, is ready to scale quickly for our customers. »

