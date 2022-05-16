AirTrunk has announced plans to build a new 110+ megawatt (MW) hyperscale data center in West Tokyo, which would be known as AirTrunk TOK2 (TOK2). TOK2 will be the company’s eighth data center, joining SYD1, SYD2, SYD3, and MEL1 in Australia, SGP1 in Singapore, HKG1 in Hong Kong, and TOK1 in Japan on its fast-expanding APJ platform. The platform will have a total capacity of 1.2 gigawatts.

Strategically positioned

The new data center is strategically positioned in western Tokyo, serving a significant cloud availability zone and complementing AirTrunk’s newly opened TOK1 data center in East Tokyo. The data centers will provide AirTrunk’s hyperscale customers in the Tokyo region with location variety.

AirTrunk Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Robin Khuda, said,

« As Japan continues to digitalise at scale, we are seeing strong shifts in cloud adoption, with analysts projecting the country’s public cloud services market to grow 19.5 percent annually to 2025*. Global and Japanese technology companies are focusing on Tokyo as a key growth market. »

The nimble complex, which spans more than 4.6 hectares (11.36 acres) of land and is powered by specialized high-voltage substations, will employ adaptable, creative designs to suit customer needs and optimize capacity.

It is designed to an industry-low power use effectiveness (PUE) of 1.15 and will use direct air-free cooling to maintain AirTrunk’s high efficiency and sustainability standards.

AirTrunk will continue to cooperate with Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd, a Japanese building giant, on the development of TOK2.