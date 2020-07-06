Alibaba Cloud continues growing in the Asia Pacific region, increasing from 26% to 28.2% year over year. This number nearly equals the combined market share of Microsoft and Amazon in the cloud space. Having strong ties to the region, after their first establishment in the country in 2018 Aliyun has driven a large-scale expansion one year later, in 2019, which added more flexible provision of cloud services and disaster recovery capabilities to the system. In 2020 Aliyun aims to increase their nodes to three and their presence and capabilities with this expansion.

The Philippines is also targeted

With Indonesia’s expansion, Aliyun also aims to enhance its services in the Philippines. Aliyun is going to establish an ecological alliance with over 20 local partners and plans to cultivate over 50,000 technical talents. Aliyun also targets local enterprises, in which over 5000 of them will be able to benefit from Aliyun’s services during their upcoming digital transformation in the upcoming years.

Aliyun with their 100 cloud data centers in 21 regions around the world, provide their services for Indonesia’s largest online game company Lyto Games, their largest e-commerce Tokopedia and AirAsia.