Aligned, a data center provider offering innovative, sustainable and adaptable colocation and build-to-scale solutions for cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers, completed its second data center in the Salt Lake Metro Area, located in West Jordan, UT.

Utilizing up to 80% less energy and 85% less water

The new 48 MW, 240,000 square-foot facility is the second data center to be built on Aligned’s Salt Lake Metro data center campus. The data center will feature the company’s patented and award-winning Delta cooling technology, which utilizes up to 80% less energy and 85% less water than traditional cooling systems to improve power usage effectiveness (PUE), reduce environmental impact, and lower the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for customers.

Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned, said,

“Aligned’s second Salt Lake facility, our latest greenfield deployment, underscores our commitment to delivering adaptive and sustainable data center infrastructure to meet customer demand in the Silicon Slopes and beyond. The growth of this vibrant Western technology hub, combined with some of the most attractive tax incentives in the U.S., has prompted many companies to deploy infrastructure in the Salt Lake City region. The completion of the initial phase of Aligned’s SLC-02 will add significant capacity for organizations needing adaptive, efficient and scalable data center infrastructure for their growing cloud and application workloads.”

Delta cooling systems allow customers to Expand on Demand, incrementally scaling in place up to 50 kW per rack without stranding capacity. The Salt Lake City Metro Area is a growing technology center with extensive connectivity options, attractive alternative energy incentives, and flexible infrastructure tax credits. In Utah, qualified data center customers are exempt from sales tax on purchases of data center equipment with an economic life of at least one year that is used in their operations.

